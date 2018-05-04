OnePlus 6 Avengers Infinity War Limited Edition smartphone packaging shown off

A few days after we’ve heard the very first rumours about OnePlus working on an OnePlus 6 Avengers Infinity War Limited Edition smartphone variant, new rumours emerged and were implying that the phone is not real. Turns out, the OnePlus 6 Avengers Infinity War Limited Edition smartphone is real, and India Today publication got their hands on the retail packaging of the device itself as you can see in the image above.

OnePlus 6 Avengers Infinity War Limited Edition smartphone is coming soon

The content of the retail box of the OnePlus 6 Avengers Infinity War Limited Edition smartphone will also be different. As the box hints, there will be a lot of Avengers insignia and promotional materials, probably including a software theme or themes based on Marvel’s Cinematic Universe characters appearing in the movie which already premiered on April 27, and maybe a specially designed protective case similar to the one included in the OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition last year, a model dedicated to the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie.

In terms of hardware specifications, the standard OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6 Avengers Infinity War Limited Edition smartphone are going to sport more or less the same components, the exterior however will likely be different, especially the back plate of the handset.

OnePlus 6 will feature a glass-made but waterproofed design with wireless charging, a 6.3″ display, the Snapdragon 845 CPU, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, and run Android Oreo based Oxygen OS ROM version.

As for pricing, it will probably jump over 600 – 650 Euros.

The standard OnePlus 6 model is set for unveil on May 16, in London, and we will be attending that event.