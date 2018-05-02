G7 ThinQ smartphone announced by LG with A.I. Pack

In a press event held earlier today in New York City, LG Electronics debuted its 2018 flaghship smartphone, the G7 ThinQ, which is a glass-made smartphone (waterproof) fully-packed with Artificial Intelligence software and a Boombox stereo speakers setup with DTS-X audio technology which can simulate 7.1 Surround Sound. The Boombox stereo speakers take advantage of an internal resonance chamber inside the G7 created by LG to boost the bass.

“The LG G7 ThinQ is strongly focused on the fundamentals and its launch marks a new chapter for our company. Through the combination of personalized and useful AI functionalities with meaningful smartphone features, this is LG’s most convenient smartphone yet,” said Hwang Jeong-hwan, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

G7 ThinQ smartphone announced

LG G7 ThinQ feature a 6.1-inch FullVision M+ LCD display with 19,5:9 aspect ratio and Quad HD+ screen resolution (1,440 x 3,120 pixels), and there is a notch with thinner than G6‘s bezels, however, they are still thicker than what we’ve seen on the Galaxy S9 or the iPhone X. G7’s Super Bright display delivers 1.000 nit brightness and it is HDR 10 compatible, which is great for viewing high-quality video content.

Inside G7 ThinQ sits a top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor, a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery and 4 or 6 GB of RAM paired with 64 or 128 GB internal storage (the better equipped variant LG calls G7 ThinQ+), and runs on Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo mobile operating system. LG promises timely software updates and upgrade to Android P v9.0 through its recently inaugurated Global Software Update Center.

G7 ThinQ comes with 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, wireless charging, USB-C port and 4G LTE (Gigabit mobile download speeds).

LG Electronics equipped the G7 with a dual rear camera equipped with 2 x 16MP (one with Super Wide Angle f/1.9 aperture; the second sensors with standard angle and f/1.6 aperture). The front-facing selfie snapper comes with an 8MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture.

The LG G7 ThinQ will be available in Europe, North America, Asia and Latin America in Raspberry Red colour and three new hues: Platinum Gray, Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue.

Pricing and date of availability details have not been revealed during New York event.