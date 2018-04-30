HTC 12 Plus smartphone in gold ingot hue

HTC is about to unleash its next flagship smartphone, and according to recent rumours it wont be the HTC 12 but a Plus variant of it dubbed HTC 12+, which we expect it to arrive in a pretty interesting hue as seen depicted above.

HTC 12 Plus smartphone

HTC’s Liquid Surface design introduced in early 2017 (when the U series debuted) will receive a new colour — Gold Ingot.

As for the key specs, HTC 12 Plus smartphone is rumoured to feature a 6-inch 2K display with 18:9 aspect ratio (no notch — good news), Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 CPU, a non-removable 3,420 mAh battery, dual main camera setup at the back comprised of a 12MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 16MP sensor with f/2.6 aperture.

Aside from these images portraying the handset there are also several photo samples taken with HTC 12 Plus smartphone camera, which you can see if you click on our article source.

The HTC 12 Plus smartphone has 6GB of RAM and it will be available in 64GB and 128GB internal storage. There is also a hybrid nano SIM / micro SD card slot. The upcoming flagship device runs Android 8.1 Oreo with the latest HTC Sense UI on top of it, it has Edge Sense technology, Boomsound audio speakers, but no headphone 3.5mm jack. Instead it allows one to connect a pair of wireless headphones via Bluetooth 5.0 or via its USB-C port.

HTC 12 Plus smartphone is also water and dust resistant, but a fingerprint magnet nonetheless.