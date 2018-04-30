Galaxy A6 Plus SM-A6050 specs and final design leak

Samsung Electronics registered the Galaxy A6 trademark back in 2015 along with the Galaxy A8 and Galaxy A9 names, but only this year the Galaxy A6 phones will make their way on to the market as sequel to Galaxy A7 and A5 from last year.

Galaxy A6 Plus SM-A6050 specs and final design

The Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ (Plus model) are about to be unveiled by Samsung Electronics, and while we are still waiting for this event to take place, a few images portraying the Galaxy A6 (model number SM-A6050) in hand both from the front and the back reveal a unibody metal design (measurements: 160.1 x 75.7 x 7.9 mm) with a dual main camera at the back similar to the setup we’ve encountered on the Galaxy S9 smartphones. The fingerprint sensor is also aligned vertically on the back of the phones just like on the S9’s because it makes sense.

As for Galaxy A6 series specs, we learn from TENAA (Chinese certification authority) that the phones will feature at least a 6-inch Infinity Display with Full HD+ screen resolution (1,080 x 2,220 px), probably Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 (rumoured), 4GB of RAM, will run Android 8.0 Oreo and juiced up by a 3,500 mAh battery (plenty capacity).

No word on their pricing yet, but we can speculate that it will cost around 350 Euros as it is a budget-friendly positioned smartphone series.