Loops Live Wallpaper 2018 transforms any picture taken into a Live Wallpaper

When Google launched the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL last year, the handsets came preinstalled with Wallpapers app and a very neat and exclusive to Pixel phones aerial Live Wallpaper: those cool-looking ocean waves breaking into the shores of an island. The wallpaper was so trendy back then that many people ported the app to other Android devices as well.

Google Pixel 2 live wallpaper gave birth to a trend which perpetuates even today.

On this note, there is an app developed by ImaTechInnovations called Loops Live Wallpaper 2018, which aside from giving us access to such live wallpapers for our Android smartphones, it also has an editing tool for static images through which one can transform any photo taken into a live wallpaper. Basically, its editing tool allows you to add movement to objects, characters or anything else turning pictures into beautiful gifs or short videos, that once saved you can set them up as a live wallpaper on your phone.

But there is also a catch, you can’t generated free live wallpapers from your photos without a watermark, unless you have enough coins to remove the watermark. For those coins, you have to either buy them with real money or earn them by activating the ads options available inside the app. A smart way to monetize free apps, and not piss off / spam the users with ads.

Loops Live Wallpaper 2018 features:

Give Life to your static wallpaper, share on social networks to get more likes or followers. (see video)

Collection of animated backgrounds Loop of hd quality

Quick preview of wallpapers without downloading anything

New animated video loops added every day

Parallax effect in settings can be turned on to bring a more natural feel and a unique 3D experience

Minimal battery usage and system resource to provide the best experience

Download