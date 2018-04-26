Tasks standalone Android app released by Google

This week Google Inc announced a new version of Gmail with lots of new things (including snooze, mark unread from here) and Artificial Intelligence integration to make our interaction with their emailing service easier and less time-consuming. And along with their Gmail Web version overhaul, Google released the Tasks standalone Android app in the Google Play store.

The app works with Gmail and Google Calendar, and it allows viewings, managing, capturing and editing of the Tasks and subtasks you give the app. It also syncs all of your To-do lists across all owned devices, however there are a few shortcomings as well, like, the lack of integration with Google’s Virtual Assistant or Google Keep (which I, personally use a lot), or that the UI is very minimalist and white (looks unpolished), would be nice to see a dark theme on Tasks standalone Android app too and for Google to improve on Taks UI performance. Another shortcoming of Tasks, is that it doesn’t allow you to set a reminder within the app itself.

Tasks standalone Android app key feature:

Quickly capture tasks anywhere

• Create task lists with your most important to-dos

• View, edit, and manage tasks on the go, from any device

• Manage tasks created in Gmail or Calendar on the web from your mobile device

• Break down your tasks to subtasks

• Add details about the work you need to focus on

• Edit details about any task as your work progresses

• Create a task directly from an email in Gmail

• View your tasks in the side panel of Gmail

• Trace a task back to its source email

• Set a due date for every task to help you achieve your goals

• Organize your tasks by date or prioritize using drag-and-drop

• Receive due date notification reminders to keep your tasks on track

• Bring Google’s suite of powerful, intelligent apps to your business

• Leverage Google’s AI to bring data insights and analysis to every employee

• Connect with your team seamlessly using one suite: Gmail, Tasks, Calendar & more

Get Tasks standalone Android app at Google Play store