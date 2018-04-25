Oneplus 6 launch event set for May 16 in London

OnePlus has just invited us to their OnePlus 6 launch event schedule for May 16 in London, confirming the official date of arrival of their flagship killer.

As always, the access is not free. OnePlus sells tickets to anyone who is willing to attend the event, which will include swag (gifts) and access to test early the OnePlus 6. The transportation is not included though, but there are 25 tickets given away for free in a raffle.

For those that are not able to make it to OnePlus’ London event, a live stream will be available from 6PM CEST, the same day – May 16.