Recently sighted in promo ad posters throughout Chinese theaters, the Nokia X might launch as Nokia X6 in Europe, and surprise (or not), with a notch just like the iPhone X, Huawei P20 phones, the ZenFone 5 phones, the OnePlus 6 and LG G7 ThinQ that are yet to be revealed.

Nokia X6 will be HMD Global’s first smartphone to feature a 19:9 aspect ratio display with a notch, and it is about to make its debut (April 27) in China as Nokia X, according tho said ad posters.

As for specs, the Nokia X6 will feature a 5.8-inch display and it will be available equipped with MediaTek’s Helio P60 CPU and 4GB of RAM, or with Snapdragon 636 CPU and 6GB of RAM (depending of the region where it is being released).

In addition, we are expecting a form factor similar to Nokia 7 Plus’ with a dual camera setup at the back, while at the front the Nokia long has been moved in the right-hand side bottom of the screen because of the notch at the top, leaving no space for a logo there. And we like the ultra-thin bezels on an affordable device.

Speaking of being affordable, the Nokia X6 will cost around 250 USD in China.