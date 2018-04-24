G7 ThinQ smartphone design outed ahead of May 2nd event

LG Electronics is a week away from taking the wraps off of its 2018 flagship smartphone, the G7 ThinQ, name confirmed by LG itself recently.

In the meantime, Evan Blass, the source of most leaks inside the mobile industry has just released a new image of what he claim it is LG’s G7 ThinQ smartphone design.

G7 ThinQ smartphone design

No surprise that LG, like most Asian mobile makers this year: Asus, OnePlus, Huawei etc, adopted the notch claiming they offer more screen at users discretion. G7 ThinQ smartphone design retains the glass back, but there’s a slight change at the back. The main camera with its dual sensors setup is vertically aligned with the fingerprint sensor, like we’ve seen them aligned on the Galaxy S9 smartphones. Too bad that they didn’t adopt the rectangular display aspect ratio from Samsung. G7 ThinQ will feature a 6-inch M+ OLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio, it will sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 CPU, 6GB of RAM and a 3,000 mAh battery which seems like it will have a not so great battery life, but we will find out on May 2, in New York.

The G7 ThinQ will run Android 8.1 Oreo, but whether it is a stock version or not we can’t tell. What we can tell you is that there are rumours LG will integrate Google’s A.I. Assistant in the User Experience, a thing confirmed by the image above, which clearly shows a dedicated physical button for Google’s virtual assistant, like the one we’ve seen on Samsung’s Galaxy S series for Bixby assistant.

As for pricing, expect a smartphone that will set you back at least 800 – 900 Euros, although, it doesnt seem to have any “wow” factors except that it retains the headphone 3.5mm jack when most OEM’s dropped it.