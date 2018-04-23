Xiaomi announces Mi 6X with Oreo, Snapdragon 660 CPU & 18:9 display

Xiaomi announces Mi 6X smartphone this week (April 25), a sequel to Mi 6 from last year one might think, except it is not a flagship smartphone in 2018.

Xiaomi announces Mi 6X

The Xiaomi Mi 6X is 6mm thin and it is a mid-range smartphone that features this time around a 6-inch IPS LCD display with 1,080 x 2,160 screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. Mi 6X runs Android Oreo based MIUI 9 ROM, it comes equipped with Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 660 CPU clocked at 2.2GHz, it comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB of ROM (internal storage), 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM or 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variants.

In addition, Xiaomi Mi 6X sports a dual camera setup at the back comprised of 12 + 20 mega pixels sensors, a 20MP front-facing selfie snapper, comes with a 3,000 mAh battery embedded in its ultra-thin profile, it has USB-C charging and the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Mi 6X will arrive in Black, Gold, Pink, Red and Lite Blue colours. Price-wise, Xiaomi Mi 6X cost starts at 200 Euros for the 4GB RAM model, and it goes up to 250 Euros for the 128GB internal storage model with 6GB of RAM.