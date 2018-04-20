2 Key Ways to Track Cryptocurrency with Technology

Some people call it the money of the future while others have successfully incorporated it in their everyday lives. Either way, cryptocurrencies are here to stay, and all you can do is learn how to benefit from them to help live your best life.

If you’ve stumbled upon this post you are either passionate about cryptocurrency or are just entering its world full of possibilities. If you identify with the latter, you should know that cryptocurrency is a synonym for a valid virtual currency that serves as a substitute for the cash that you use in your real life. Another synonym you could use to describe it is “alternate currency”.

The first ever decentralized cryptocurrency to exist is Bitcoin, and it happened back in 2009.

Today there are about a thousand crypto-specifications out there, which have most likely derived from Bitcoin, the virtual currency to rule hem all.

Are you interested in the most efficient ways to track your virtual money and find out about all the news and exchange rates if you’ve already started dabbling in this world? Look no further, as we’ve found out about the two of the easiest and most available ways for you to do what you have to do.

On the Web

If you’re someone who spends a lot of time on their computer, it’s best to just log onto a website that can help you track everything that you’re interested in. Crypto-capitalist.com is an example of a website that covers probably everything you need to know.

Through an App

There are thousands of apps out there that are supposed to do the same thing, but it’s the select few ones that actually do the job well. Some of the best apps you can use to track crypto-news are the following:

Bitcoin Checker

This is probably one of the most famous apps of the bunch. It has information on most types of currencies while the UI is pretty simple and provides a satisfying experience.

Bitcoin Ticker Widget

Even though you have to pay for the services that this app provides, it’s definitely worth the penny if you’re looking for a quick and fast solution that’s going to tell you about all of the current exchange rates from the comfort of your phone’s home screen.

Blockfolio

If you’re interested in finding out about your own investments and all the exchange rates for free, this app is the right one for you. The good thing about Blockfolio is that it provides a satisfying UI and that it tracks about eight-hundred currencies.

Bitcoin Wallet by Coinbase

If you’re looking for something that’s going to help you take care of the Bitcoins that you own, this virtual wallet is the one for you. The easiest way to explain this app is like it’s a PayPal but for Bitcoin.