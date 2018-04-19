Lenovo announces Moto G6 smartphones

As expected, Lenovo announced today via its Motorola company three Moto G6 smartphones: a standard Moto G6 model, the G6 Play and the Moto G6 Plus. All three feature 18:9 aspect ratio displays, sport P2i water-repellent coating, run Android Oreo and come with a finger print reader at the front right under the screen.

Moto G6 Plus is the more powerful of the bunch coming equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 CPU, 4 or 6 GB of RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. It also feature the largest screen at 5.9-inch in diagonal and it has Full HD+ screen resolution. In addition, Moto G6 Plus comes with a dual main camera at the back with 12MP + 5MP (Dual Pixel AutoFocus and 4K video recording capability) and a 8MP front-facing selfie camera with LED Flash. The phone also comes with the largest battery capacity – 3,200 mAh and benefits from Motorola’s TurboCharge technology for fast charging via USB-C.

Moto G6 feature a 5.7-inch IPS display with Full HD+ screen resolution like G6 Plus, but the CPU inside this time around is Snapdragon 450, with 3 or 4 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB internal storage (ROM). Camera-wise, Moto G6 comes with a similar dual setup at the back comprised of 12MP + 5MP sensors, however, it lacks the Dual Pixel AutoFocus and 4K video shooting that G6 Plus has. At the front is also an 8MP selfie snapper with LED Flash.

Moto G6 Play feature a 5.7-inch IPS display with HD screen resolution only, it comes with the Snapdragon 430 CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of ROM, and a 4.000 mAh battery. At the back there is a 13MP single sensor main camera (no dual setup here) capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30 frames per second. The front-facing selfie snapper comes with an 8MP sensor.

Lenovo will begin selling the Moto G6 phones in Brazil as of this week, starting at €200 for the Play variant, the standard model costs €250, and the G6 Plus €50 more. The Moto G6 trio will only be available in Europe as of May 2018.