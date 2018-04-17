Netflix Android app receives UI menu update

Netflix has just updated its Android application to version 6.0. The latest update to the Netflix Android app brings a few new things including new UI menu.

Aside from the usual bug fixes, Netflix’s Android app receives a new navigation menu in order for the user to get back to the Home tab easier, with just one tap. Placed at the bottom like most Google apps navigation menus, Netflix Android app has a new UI allowing quick searches and downloads for your favourite shows, and more.

The application is available to download via Google Play store, and it is free to install.