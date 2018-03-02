LG announced V30 ThinQ, LG K10 and LG K8 at MWC2018

LG Electronics didn’t came empty-handed to Mobile World Congress 2018, in Barcelona, but it sure wasn’t the talk of the town either with its modest novelties: a reinvented LG V30 with the integration of artificial intelligence dubbed LG V30s Thinq, and the introduction of the 2018 mid-range LG K10 and K8 smartphones.

LG announced V30 ThinQ, LG K10 and K8 Android-powered handsets at MWC2018

Apart from adding more A.I. based features into the LG V30, the V30s Thinq feature the same 6-inch POLED display, the same Snapdragon 835 CPU, same amount of RAM and ROM, same 3,300 mAh battery and a disappointing version of Android, Nougat 7.1.2 instead of Android Oreo.

The LG K10 and LG K8 part of the 2018 LG K series are also mediocre at beast, LG focused on user’s camera experience rather than equipping the phones with the latest Android OS and software, and we are also unimpressed by the hardware.

LG Electronics recently announced that it is in the process of restructuring its failing LG Mobile division, with several executives resigning from their offices and being replaced with fresh blood within LG Electronics’ ranks.

LG’s 2018 flagship smartphone is due to come this summer or later in the fall equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 and running Android 8.1 Oreo.