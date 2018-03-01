Although Mobile World Congress is in full swing this week in Barcelona, Huawei chose not to launch its P series smartphones at the annual mobile congress event, instead it will launch the Huawei P20 range on March 27, in Paris, line-up which will include the Huawei P20 Lite.

Huawei P20 Lite smartphone design revealed in leaked images

Huawei P20 Lite is the most affordable device of the series and its design was just leaked by Evan Blass in a couple of images posted on Twitter.

The affordable variant of the P20 series will feature a 5.6-inch Full HD+ display with a notch at the top and 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is also being equipped with Huawei’s Kirin 659 chipset (4 x 2.38GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz – big.LITTLE configuration), it has 4GB of RAM, 64GB of built-in storage, a whopping 3.520 mAh battery inside and will run Android 8.0 Oreo with EMIUI v8 on top of it.

At the back sits a fingerprint sensor and a dual (not triple) camera setup comprised of two 16MP sensors with hybrid zooming capability and Leica technology / lenses, according to @evleaks.

No word on pricing or availability date or markets, but we are pretty sure Huawei will announce that on March 27, in Paris.