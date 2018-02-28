Asus launches ZenFone 5 series with 19:9 display at MWC2018

In a press event held last night at Mobile World Congress 2018, in Barcelona, Asus announced the ZenFone 5 smartphone series comprised of ZenFone 5, ZenFone 5z and ZenFone 5 Lite. The latter is the more affordable model priced at 399 Euros, and the one that doesnt have a notch like the iPhone X, but it still delivers an 18:9 6-inch Full HD+ display with thin bezels, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 chipset, 3.300 mAh battery, Android Oreo with the latest ZenUI on top of it, dual front 20MP and dual back 16MP cameras with the second sensor on both front and back setups sporting 120 degrees wide-angle lens.

ZenFone 5 Lite will be available as soon as next month (March) in Europe.

The ZenFone 5 and ZenFone 5z share the same design language with a 26% more reduced notch at the top of the screen. Both feature a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ screen resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The form factor is similar to iPhone X’s except is slightly wider and taller. In terms of performance, the ZenFone 5z comes with the Snapdragon 845 and in 4GB of RAM + 64GB of internal storage which will set you back 480 Euros when it comes out in June 2018. There are also another two and more powerful variants of the 5z that come with 6GB of RAM + 128 GB ROM or 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. No pricing details for these two configurations.

Like Samsung with the Galaxy S9, Asus also focused a lot on the Camera of ZenFone 5 handsets. They even held a demo where they showcased the amount of details their cameras capture thanks to Sony’s sensors and the use of A.I.

The standard ZenFone 5 smartphone which will be available as of April 2018, packs Qulacomm’s mid-range chipset, the Snapdragon 636 and a dual camera setup with Artificial Intelligence Engine behind it just like the ZenFone 5z. Actually, the A.I. is present on most of the ZenFone 5 series settings including Camera, Phone Performance (boost performance), User Interface, Face Recognition feature etc. Asus even calls the ZenFone 5 smartphones intelligent phones because of the level of A.I. integration in the software.

All three ZenFone 5 phones will be available in four colours: Blue, Red, White and Gold.