HMD Global announces Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 1 phones, in partnership with Google

In a press event held yesterday evening at Mobile World Congress 2018, in Barcelona, Spain, HMD Global in partnership with Google Inc announced two new smartphones: Nokia 7 Plus which is an Android One project device (timely software updates from Google), and the low-budget and very compact Nokia 1 smartphone powered by Android Go (Android Oreo Lite version).

HMD Global announces Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 1 in partnership with Google Inc

Nokia 7 Plus is a premium mid-range smartphone made of a single piece of Aluminium precisely cut and polished that is coated by 6 layers of ceramic. The phone is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 CPU, runs stock Android Oreo, comes with up to 2-days battery life (non-removable 3,800 mAh battery), a 12MP camera at the back with Carl Zeiss lens.

Nokia 7 Plus costs 400 Euros and it has the same Dual Sight Camera feature we’ve seen on some of HMD Global’s 2017 Nokia phones, with availability starting this April.

Nokia 1 is low-end touch enabled 4G smartphone powered by Android Go, that offers mobile internet access for under 90 US dollars. Nokia 1 will also become available in early April, just like Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco.