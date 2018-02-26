Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus announced at MWC2018 by Samsung

In an Unpacked press event held last night in Barcelona, Spain, Samsung Electronics announced its 2018 flagship duo: the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ (plus) smartphones.

Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus announced in Barcelona, at Mobile World Congress 2018

In comparison to last year’s Galaxy S8 phones, the S9’s design hasn’t changed much, Samsung decided upon updating Galaxy S9 phones design based on people feedback: it hasaligned the camera sensors vertically with the fingerprint sensor so that it can easily be reached with the finger. but other than that aesthetically looks the same as the S8.

The major changes are on the inside of the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, where Samsung introduced the Exynos 9810 chipset (European / Asian markets), the Snapdragon 845 (US market), improved the already great Super AMOLED Infinity Display (5.8″ in diagonal on the S9, 6.2″ panel on the S9+). it now features a dual pixel sensor / dual aperture camera with worlds first f/1.5 aperture on a smartphone which adapts like the human eye to lighting conditions, allowing more light in when you are taking photos in low-light conditions. The camera also includes Super Slow-mo video feature that captures 960 frames per second, AR Emojis which allows the user to create an animated avatar of himself/herself using augmented reality technology (far better than what Apple demoed last fall in terms of animated emojis) and Bixby Vision Live Translation which translates in real-time any billboard, poster, retaurant menu, receipe, etc. Both phones sport AKG stereo speakers (the one at the top functions as an ear-piece as well), have waterproof coating (IP68), and run Android Oreo.

The differences between the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are the amount of RAM: 4GB on the standard model, 6GB on the plus version; the battery capacity which is 3.000 mAh on the S9, 3,500 on the S9+.

Samsung says that both phones are already available on pre-order starting last night in Europe (including the UK), in Midnight Black, Titanium Gray, Coral Blue and a new hue Samsung calls Lilac Purple which from some angles looks like its Pink-ish.