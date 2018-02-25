Huawei P20 and P20 Pro specs and images revealed in alleged renders

Huawei has already revealed the name and the date when its flagship smartphones will launch under the Huawei P20 marketing name.

Today, we learn that both versions will allegedly feature a notch like the iPhone X (as seen depicted in the images above), but also a triple camera on the Pro model.

Huawei P20 and P20 Pro Key Specs

The standard model and the lesser equipped version of the Huawei P20 series will feature 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage and a 3,320 mAh battery. The Huawei P20 Pro on the other hand will be available in two variants with 6 GB of RAM + 128 GB of built-in storage or with 8GB of RAM + 256 GB of storage and a 4.000 mAh on both P20 Pro’s.

All three Huawei P20 models will launch with a 6-inch display with 1,080 x 2,180 pixels screen resolution, Leica camera lenses with Optical Image Stabilisation. The standard model will only feature a dual camera, while the Pro versions are rumoured to feature a triple camera: 12MP (colour sensor) + 16MP (black & white sensor) + 16MP (telephoto sensor) with f/1.8 aperture. The front-facing camera has an 8MP selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

The same Chinese source says that the most expensive version of the three, the Huawei P20 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256 internal memory in Rose Gold colour, will set you back 5,899 CNY (about 760 Euro). But we, kind of, doubt that it will cost under 900 Euros if we are to compare prices with Huawei’s previous premium smartphones price tags.

And lets not forget that Huawei is rumoured to also launch a Lite variant of its P20 flagship phone, one that will be more affordable to the masses.

top image credit: TAS