Xperia XZ2 smartphone leaked design hints at a new age for Sony Mobile

Sony is about to enter in a new age when it comes to Xperia phones design. On Monday, February 26, in Barcelona, Sony Mobile division will announce in a live streamed press event from Spain, the Xperia XZ2 flagship smartphone and the Xperia XZ2 Compact variant.

Both devices will benefit from Sony’s new design with an 18:9 display that covers most of the front of the handsets, as you depicted in the render leaked above by Evan Blass. While the Xperia XZ2 feature a 5.8″ display protected by a sheet of Gorilla Glass 5 (the back is also made of Corning’s Glass), the smaller 5″ Xperia XZ2 Compact comes with the same aspect ratio and the same Full HD+ screen resolution, but the back sheet is made of polycarbonate this time not glass, sheets sandwiched together by a metal frame on both devices.

Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact are equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 CPU (no compromise here, yay!), run Android 8.0 Oreo, have ‘S Force’ stereo speakers, but the compact variant doesn’t sport XZ2 flagship “audio with a haptic feedback system that syncs up vibrations to the sound“. Also there is a fingerprint sensor at the back, right under the Camera’s big sensor.

Xperia XZ2 comes with Xperia XZ Premium’s 19-megapixel, f/1.8 camera setup capable of 4K HDR recording, while the more compact model will inherit Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra camera setup, phones announced at the beginning of the year at CES2018.

Sony embedded a 3,180 mAh battery inside the Xperia XZ2 with USB-C and wireless charging, while in the smaller XZ2 phone there is a 2,870 mAh battery but no wireless charging.

Tune in Monday morning at 8:30 AM CET, we will provide the video player for Sony’s live stream on our Facebook page, while we attend the event in Barcelona.