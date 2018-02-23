Street Fighter IV Champion Edition available on Android devices

Capcom has just released the latest game for Android devices in the Street Fighter series, and with it the company introduced a new fighter called Dan, an exclusive for the Android release.

Street Fighter IV Champion Edition released

Street Fighter IV Champion Edition offers up to 32 fighters to pick from to the players including the legendary Blanka, Ryu, Balrog, Chun Li, but also some more recent characters.

Street Fighter IV Champion Edition graphics are not that great, but it will definitely appeal to old school (90’s) Street Fighter players.

The controls are on-screen (software), and surprisingly are easy to use and thus one is able to activate those special attacks / powers each fighter has. The bad part are the bugs and the fact that you need to stay connected to the Internet all the time otherwise you’ll have to restart the game. Ohh, and it is only available to some Android devices, not all are compatible.

Skilled and more old school players are also able to connect a Bluetooth controller, but beware, they do not work in Menus.

Street Fighter IV Champion Edition comes with an Arcade Single Player Mode, beside the Multi-Player Mode (head-to-head), and there are 4 levels of diffculty.

Download Street Fighter IV Champion Edition at Google Play store.