Moto G6 Plus smartphone colours revealed. Price details too

The press over the Atlantic ocean was speculating since the beginning of the year about Lenovo potentially working on a new mid-range smartphone series which the Chinese brand might be announcing under Motorola Moto G6 name during the annual Mobile World Congress 2018, in Barcelona, which is schedule to open to public on February 26.

We’ve already seen the device leak in press renders alongside the standard Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play, and now we are getting a new image that reveals the entire Moto G6 Plus smartphone colours in which the phone will be available across the globe.

Moto G6 Plus will feature a 5.9-inch Full HD+ display with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 chipset inside, 12 MP sensor + 5 MP forms the dual camera setup at the back, while at the front there is a 16MP selfies snapper.

In addition, Moto G6 Plus will include a fingerprint sensor below the screen, and we expect it to run Android Oreo.

Moto G6 Plus is made of glass and metal (the frame), and it will be available in Silver, Gold, White, Blue and Cyan colour.

As for pricing, Moto G6 Plus should set you back 300 Euros.