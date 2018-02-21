Xperia XZ2 smartphones pricing and date of release in Europe leak

Sony’s Mobile Division isn’t doing very well. But now that its head has resigned things might turn around for the Japanese smartphone maker.

The first action taken by Sony to revive its mobile business will be made public on February 26, at Mobile World Congress 2018, in Barcelona, where we expect Sony to launch the Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact and we might even see a third model.

At the beginning of this week Sony released a cryptic teaser which hints at a new Xperia device whose body design is arched and entirely different from the usual Omnibalance (rectangular) design signature.

In terms of features, folk at Swedroid say both phones will feature an 18:9 aspect ratio display. The Compact version will feature a 5-inch display with Full HD+ screen resolution, while the standard model will come with a 5.8-inch display.

Both, the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chip inside, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phones will run Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo OS version with a new user interface on top of it.

The source claim the phones have no headphone jack which is a deal breaker for many, and that the finger print sensor sits at the back unlike on previous Xperia models where Sony embedded the sensor into the Power button. There is also word about a “special music feature” based on the phone’s vibration engine.

According to Swedroid’s source, Sony will begin selling the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact on March 6 in Europe, starting at 800 Euros (7990 SEK – Swedish Crowns) for the standard model, 600 Euros for the Compact model (5990 SEK).