Asus ZenFone 5 Z01RD has a notch and the Snapdragon 845 CPU

This last few days leaks have revealed quite a lot about Asus’ ZenFone 5 flagship smartphone, including the fact that it will feature a notch at the top of its display, a weird screen resolution and that its heart is made by Qualcomm.

Asus ZenFone 5 Z01RD

The image you see above is allegedly the ZenFone 5 with a notch similar with what we’ve seen previously on Sharp’s Aquos S2, the Essential Phone or Apple’s iPhone X to name a few brands that jumped in the notch wagon in the last year.

Asus ZenFone 5 Z01RD has also been sighted at AnTuTu, in a benchmark score result which confirms that the smartphone will have the Snapdragon 845 CPU backed up by the Adreno 630 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage (meaning it will also include a microSD card slot). Asus ZenFone 5 Z01RD will run Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo mobile operating system, and we are looking at a device with an about 6″ in diagonal display with 2,246 x 1,080 pixels screen resolution, we presume due to its notch.

Asus’ press event will happen later this week in Barcelona (February 27), and we expect to see being released at least two, if not three ZenFone 5 series phones. Stay tuned for details about their live stream player from Mobile World Congress 2018.

