Nokia 1 smartphone renders show HMD Global’s 1st Android Go phone

By
Florin Popovici
-
0
4

Nokia 1 smartphone

HMD Global is busy working on manufacturing new Nokia Android-powered smartphones, and Nokia 1 will be one of them. 

Nokia 1 is a low-end and very compact handset which will likely run Android GO, the lite version of Google’s Android mobile operating system. Nokia 1 will fill the need for entry-level smartphones in third-world countries in Africa, South-East Asia and South America.

Nokia 1 is a modest device at best with maybe less than 1GB of RAM, thick bezels and a single 5MP camera at best. 

Evan Blass revealed through its renders that the phone will go on sale in Black and/or Red colour. 

Blass also posted a couple of renders of the Nokia 7 sequel, Nokia 7 Plus. The White variant with copper-like button / camera accents, looks pretty nice. According to him, Nokia 7 Plus will be released in partnership with Google under Android One project, meaning it will get all the software updates Google will push out the next couple of years.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here