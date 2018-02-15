Nokia 1 smartphone renders show HMD Global’s 1st Android Go phone

HMD Global is busy working on manufacturing new Nokia Android-powered smartphones, and Nokia 1 will be one of them.

Nokia 1 is a low-end and very compact handset which will likely run Android GO, the lite version of Google’s Android mobile operating system. Nokia 1 will fill the need for entry-level smartphones in third-world countries in Africa, South-East Asia and South America.

Nokia 1 is a modest device at best with maybe less than 1GB of RAM, thick bezels and a single 5MP camera at best.

Evan Blass revealed through its renders that the phone will go on sale in Black and/or Red colour.

Blass also posted a couple of renders of the Nokia 7 sequel, Nokia 7 Plus. The White variant with copper-like button / camera accents, looks pretty nice. According to him, Nokia 7 Plus will be released in partnership with Google under Android One project, meaning it will get all the software updates Google will push out the next couple of years.