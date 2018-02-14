Motorola Moto G6 smartphones line-up to launch at Mobile World Congress

Lenovo, the company behind Motorola brand, is apparently headed to Mobile World Congress with an entire line-up of Motorola Moto G6 smartphones, all surprisingly featuring 18:9 displays or so the rumour mill hint.

Motorola Moto G6 smartphones line-up

The phones have been making the headlines lately, and Moto G6 Play is the main star of the series, sighted at HTML5test website running Android Oreo and on Wi-Fi Alliance Certification page under model number Motorola XT1922.

All three phones of the Motorola Moto G6 smartphones series: Moto G6 (standard model), Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play will feature 18:9 displays with Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,160 px) screen resolution, will run Android 8.0 Oreo, and more importantly will be equipped with Snapdragon chipsets. The G6 Play has the Snapdragon 430 CPU embedded in it, the standard G6 will arrive with Snapdragon 450 CPU, while the G6 Plus has the more powerful of the three CPU, the Snapdragon 630.

There is also mentioning of the Moto E5 series in these rumours powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 chipset: the standard Moto E5 model has model number XT1944 asigned, the E5 Plus model number XT1924 apparently. Unless they are something else.

We are excited about Mobile World Congress 2018, which is scheduled to start on February 25, when the first press conferences begin.