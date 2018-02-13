Xperia XZ2 Pro H8116 might be worlds-first phone with 4K OLED display

The first changes at Sony Mobile after Hirai’s resignation are coming sooner than expected. In fact, Sony plans to introduce its first ever Xperia smartphone to feature an 18:9 display at the annual Mobile World Congress 2018 (Barcelona), and they might throw away for good the so boring by now Omnibalance design that they were so stubborn to let go.

The new line-up of phones will likely launch under Xperia XZ2 name, with the Xperia XZ2 Pro H8116 touted as the worlds first phone equipped with an 4K OLED display. Of course that currently is just a rumour, but previous leaks hint at a handset with 2,160 x 3,840 pixels screen resolution. Other devices in the series are the Xperia XZ2 (obviously) and the rumoured Xperia XZ2 Compact.

Sony’s upcoming Xperia XZ2 Pro H8116 flagship phone will probably relay on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset, 4GB of RAM or more, 64 GB / 128 GB internal storage rumoured and a 3,420 mAh non-removable battery. The housing is IP68 water and dust resistant, and we are also expecting a dual camera setup at the back with 18MP + 12MP sensors, plus a front-facing 13MP selfie snapper.

According to this week’s leak, the XZ2 Pro will run Android Oreo, version 8.1 out of the box.

If it will indeed embed Qualcomm’s latest and greatest chipset than the availability could be delayed between late April to early June, mainly because Samsung has exclusivity over Snapdragon 845 chipset since it is mass producing it for Qualcomm on its manufacturing lines.

The cost of an Xperia XZ2 H8116 when it drops on European retail shelves, is rumoured around 900 Euros.