ZenFone 5 Lite, a first sneak peek at what the ZenFone 5 series will look like

Asus already invited the press and tech enthusiasts alike to an exclusive press event which will be held in Barcelona during Mobile World Congress 2018, where the Taiwan-based OEM will be introducing its ZenFone 5 smartphone series, including the ZenFone 5 Lite.

Thanks to Evan Blass, we’ve taken a good look at ZenFone 5 Lite’s design through a promo image, and over the weekend a live shot was also leaked online, but this time around is the Midnight Black version, not the Moonlight White one. ANd there will be a Rouge Red version as well.

According to Blass, ZenFone 5 Lite will feature an 18:9 display with Full HD+ screen resolution, probably, a screen that is between 5.5 and 6-inches in diagonal. Another interesting feature is the dual camera setup at the front and the back. The ZenFone 5 Lite will come equipped with 2 x 20 MP sensors for selfies with bokeh, beauty and group selfie modes, 2 x 16 MP sensors at the back (don’t expect Optical Image Stabilization). There is also a an LED Flash and a fingerprint sensor positioned right under the dual sensors setup at the back.

We are also treated with a sneak peek at how its design will look like in real life, in a first real live shot that captures the Midnight Black version, which we know it is not much of a reveal but, it is something rather than nothing.

Asus is expected to embed a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset in the ZenFone 5 Lite, presumably a Snapdragon 630 series CPU or a Snapdragon 660.

We will know more about Asus’ ZenFone 5 line-up in exactly 15 days from today.