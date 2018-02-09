Huawei P20 Lite – the Chinese to offer an iPhone X-like but more affordable smartphone

Huawei is dangerously closing in on Samsung and Apple in their race to conquer the number one spot in the smartphone market.

To do that, Huawei is readying a more affordable iPhone X like smartphone this year, which is expected to launch under Huawei P20 series some time between Mobile World Congress 2018 and the end of March. And its best feature yet beside the obvious notch, is the price tag, one that the average smartphone consumer will find very attractive considering that it will cost at least three times less than the amount you would spend on buying an iPhone X.

The Huawei P20 Lite has just been allegedly captured in a handful of live images in Spain, revealing an interesting 5.8″ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. P20 Lite will measure 148 x 71 x 7.2 mm, it will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack, it has a USB-C port, Kirin 659 CPU and a 2,900 mAh battery embedded in a body with a metal frame in gold or black colour. We can’t really tell whether the back of the phone is made of metal or glass. Looks more like metal, yes?

The phone will include biometric security sensors such as a fingerprint sensor at the back and face recognition technology embedded in the small notch at the front. The source says that the main camera at the back will feature Hybrid Zoom technology, like Huawei P10, in conjunction with the two sensors (dual camera setup) and LED Flash. Huawei P20 Lite will likely run Android Oreo with Huawei’s Emotion UI v8.0 on top of it.

As for pricing, we expect Huawei to sell the P20 Lite for 450 Euros at most on the old continent.

For a complete photo gallery, please follow ComputerHoy link bellow.