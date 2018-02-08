Huawei P20 flagship smartphone to feature triple camera & artificial intelligence

It is no secret that Huawei will be announcing its next flagship smartphone at an event scheduled in Paris on March 27, and with the latest press invites the Chinese OEM sent out to all tech publications at the end of this week, we now have confirmation that its 2018 top-of-the-line handset will feature a triple sensors camera setup, but also a more advanced and more integrated artificial intelligence based virtual assistant along with Google’s latest version of Android, Oreo.

As you can see on the press invite, there are three circles which is Huawei’s way to hint at a new camera setup for the last few years. The invite also reveals the location of the venue, however, it fails to tell the press at what hour.

Regarding the flagship itself, the rumour has it Huawei will announce three Huawei P20 devices. Beside the standard model which might end up having a familiar notch design (hint iPhone X), we should also expect a P20 Pro / P20 Plus and a Huawei P20 Lite.

In terms of hardware configuration all of them will likely feature 18:9 displays, which means more screen-to-body ratio than what we had in the previous Huawei P10 phones. As for the chipset inside it might be the Kirin 970 that we’ve seen on the Mate 10 Pro, or a new Kirin model. Either way, it will certainly feature a neural processing unit required by the artificial intelligence based virtual assistant.

Huawei will likely begin selling the Huawei P20 in mid-April or later, starting at about 850 Euros and it can go as high as 1.200 Euros for the best equipped model of the P20 series.