Sony Xperia XZ2 launch may happen during Mobile World Congress 2018

Sony Mobile division is a bad spot right now, with its CEO Hirai calling it quits and the business barely staying afloat, but things might change in a couple of months, as the company is about to unveil the next Xperia flagship device apparently dubbed Xperia XZ2, according to one of Three UK employees in charge of their social media accounts.

Sony Xperia XZ2 launch could happen in Barcelona later this month

Asked on Twitter when the Xperia XA2 (the one announced in early January at CES2018 – Las Vegas) is going on sale at Three by one of their clients, an overzelous PR employee of the mobile operator replied to their client saying that they “wont be ranging the XA2, but will range the XZ2 which will be coming soon.”

Sony’s current flagship device is the Xperia XZ1, and with the XZ2 on the way things might turn around for the Japanese OEM, that if they really listened to their customers and tech analysts feedback for the last year or so, because current Xperia phones have huge bezels, forehead and chins, something that in the current market is a no go. Everyone wants an all-screen device with at least 18:9 aspect ratio nowadays, decent hardware to run without hiccups / lag and timely software updates to keep their personal data secure and private, something that most smartphone makers fail to deliver.

Xperia XZ2 smartphones might be launching this February at Mobile World Congress 2018, in Barcelona, where Sony will hold a press event.