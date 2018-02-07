Galaxy S9 Coral Blue and Galaxy S9 Titanium Gray press images leak online

If you have been following the tech press lately, you know that Samsung Electronics will be announcing the Galaxy S9 series smartphones on February 25, in a press event schedule for Barcelona during the annual Mobile World Congress 2018.

Galaxy S9 Coral Blue and Galaxy S9 Titanium Gray

What we didn’t know for sure until today, is whether or not Samsung announces more than two or three colour variants of the S9 and S9 Plus. Well, it appears that Samsung will be launching its 2018 flagship phones in four colours: Midnight Black (which we’ve already seen leaked by a case maker in the US), Lilac Purple (leaked the other day by Evan Blass via Twitter), Titanium Gray (leaked by a Norwegian accessories based retail shop) and last but not the least, a Coral Blue version also tipped off today by Evan Blass aka @evleaks.

Both, the S9 and S9 Plus, are expected to become available via online pre-order no later than the next day (February 26), probably only two of the four colours. We are guessing it will be the Midnight Black and Titanium Gray, with the Galaxy S9 Coral Blue and Galaxy S9 Titanium Gray variants following shortly after.

Samsung’s Unpacked launch event will be live streamed over the internet from Barcelona, on February 25, starting at 19:30 PM (CET).

As for pricing, we expect Samsung to list it at about the same price tag as Apple’s current iPhone X: 900 to 1.100 Euros.