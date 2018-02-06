Lilac Purple Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus shown off in press renders

In about three weeks from today, Samsung Electronics will be revealing to the world its latest and greatest smartphones, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus.

Lilac Purple Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus colour variants leaked

Now, we know a lot about the upcoming Galaxy S9 duo, we even saw a hands-on video along with some stills and high-quality retail renders of the handsets, and more recently Evan Blass, the man behinde @evleaks Twitter account showed off the Lilac Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9 Plus.

The images confirm once more that the Galaxy S9 Plus will feature a dual camera setup aligned vertically, while the standard S9 will feature a single sensor. But both will sport a worlds-first f/1.5 camera aperture in a smartphone, and up to 480 fps slo-mo video capability thanks to Samsung’s latest iSOCELL image sensor and the Tetracell technology. The same images seen here also hint at a comeback of the physical Bixby button, and expect an even deeper integration of Samsung’s virtual assitant through what the OEM calls Galaxy A.I. UX (artificial intelligence based user experience).

The S9’s will also include up to 512GB internal memory, a premiere in the smartphone industry, but also Samsung’s Exynos 9 series chipset (exynos 9810) or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 according to the region where it will sell it.

Samsung’s Unpacked event is scheduled for February 25, in Barcelona, at the annual Mobile World Congress.