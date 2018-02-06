Did they leak HTC 12 smartphone at Taiwan 5G Industry Alliance? (video)

It will be at least two or three more months before HTC will be unveiling its 2018 flagship smartphone, but we’re already hearing rumours about the HTC 12 smartphone.

A few photos and a one minute long video shot over a week ago at Taiwan 5G Industry Alliance event, shows off two alleged HTC 12 smartphones from the front reaching download speeds up to 810 Mbps, which could hint to Qualcomm’s X20 LTE modem embedded in the Snapdragon 845 chipset, that we believe it will equip the HTC 12 this year.

Apart from the modem speculation, we can also see a device equipped with a display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Right now, the only device in HTC’s portfolio with such a display is the U11 Plus, and it might just be the U11 Plus in these images, not the HTC 12.

Either way, the HTC 12 is coming in late April or May this year, and it will surely embed Qualcomm’s top of the line mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 845, as well as a display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Excited about the next flagship handset from HTC?