ZenFone 5 alleged sketch shows an OnePlus 5T-like phone

We know that Asus is holding a press conference on February 27, in Barcelona, in anticipation of Mobile World Congress 2018, where the Taiwanese brand will unveil its 2018 flagship smartphone series, the ZenFone 5.

So far the information about the ZenFone 5 is scarce and mostly based on rumours. Some say Asus will launch an entire ZenFone 5 line-up at MWC2018, including the ZenFone 5 Max and the ZenFone 5 Lite. But what we can confirm from what Asus revelead so far, is that the upcoming Zenfone handset will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset (might be the Snapdragon 660), and run Google’s Android Oreo OS version.

German blog Winfuture published recently a set of sketches (see above), which they claim are of an Asus X00PD device, the model number used internally by Asus employees to identify the ZenFone 5. The leak comes via a user manual in which these sketches were found.

Asus Zenfone 5 is rumoured to feature a somewhere around 5.7″ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, a unibody metal design as seen depicted here, a dual camera at the back with both sensors aligned vertically, also expect some selfie and face unlock tech embedded in this phone, and a fingerprint sensor above the Asus logo. And lets not forget about the 3.5mm headphone jack that most of the mobile makers will drop this year, apparently Asus has other plans.

Excited about Asus’ ZenFone 5 smartphone?