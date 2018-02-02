Asus ZenFone 5 press event announced. Details inside [MWC2018]

Asus is heading to Mobile World Congress later this month, and it is bringing the latest and greatest smartphone yet, the ZenFone 5.

Asus ZenFone 5 press event announced

The announcement came through Asus’ press room website, and even though the press release isn’t too revealing, we are certain that #Backto5, Qualcomm Snapdragon and MWC2018 are solid hints for ZenFone 5’s arrival. Why ‘BackTo5’ you might ask? Well, because back in 2014 Asus released a ZenFone 5.

Word on the street is that Asus is bringing an entire ZenFone line-up: including the ZenFone 5 Max (large capacity battery), ZenFone 5 Lite and a standard ZenFone 5 model.

As for features, Asus ZenFone 5 series will include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets (unlikely to launch with Snapdragon 845 CPU), new ZenUI on top of Google’s Android Oreo mobile operating system flavour.

Mark your calendars folks! Tuesday, February 27, in Barcelona, starting at 19:30 CET, the event will go live on the internet if you can’t make it to Spain for the annual Mobile World Congress.