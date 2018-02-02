AnTuTu is one of the go-to applications at the Google Play Store when it comes to benchmark testing smartphones or tablets.

AnTuTu Benchmark app receives major update

The AnTuTu application received a major overhaul this week: new 3D test scenes based on OpenGL ES 3.1 + AEP API, new UX tests, new score result proportion, one-tap device verification, a more in-depth battery info for temperature, battery level and CPU load changes.

After updating the AnTuTu benchmark app and running it, you’ll notice the new Blue background with much nicer visuals.

New features in Antutu Benchmark app V7.0:

1. New designed 3D test scenes, Refinery and Coastline.

2. New UX tests that better reflect real-world use cases.

3. New score proportion.

4. One tap to verify your device.

5. In-depth device info about battery temperature, battery level, and CPU load changes.

