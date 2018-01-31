Xiaomi Mi File Manager now available to all via Google Play store

Xiaomi has its own Android file manager which is built in the MIUI ROM meaning it wasnt available to all of us, but to Xiaomi device owners only.

This week Xiaomi decided to share its Mi File Manager with the whole Android universe by sharing it onto the Google Play store.

Xiaomi Mi File Manager is an Android app that allows one to browse and manage all the files stored in a handset’s internal and external memory. The application has features like Quick Search, Move, Delete, Open, Share files, Rename them, Unzip, Copy, Paste, etc. It also supports a lot of file formats: music files, videos, images, docs, APK, and archived files. It also allows one to establish FTP connections, transfer files via Wi-Fi using Mi Drop function.

Xiaomi Mi File Manager is a pretty versatile file manager, and it is now available to anyone with an Android device.

Download