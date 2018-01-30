Nokia 7 Plus spotted in benchmark results with Snapdragon 660 & Android Oreo

Nokia fans are doing pretty good since HMD Global took the Finnish brand under its wing a couple of years ago. They now have at least 5-6 Android smartphone options when it comes to Nokia devices, and they are all running stock-ish Android mobile operating system.

HMD Global is about to expand its handset portfolio with at least two new phones, the Nokia 10 and the Nokia 7 Plus, which is an improved Nokia 7 from last year. The latter might land soon with a similar glass-metal design, and has recently been sighted in a benchmark score at Geekbench, listing that reveals some of the key specs of the upcoming new Nokia branded phone.

According to Geekbench website, Nokia 7 Plus will feature a 5.2-inch IPS Full HD display, the heart of the device is being provided by Qualcomm, it is a Snapdragon 660 chipset backed up by 4GB of RAM and an octa-core CPU clocked at 1.8GHz. A configuration that helped the device score 1.636 points in single-core, 5.902 points in multi-core at Geekbench.

Nokia 7 Plus runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box and will probably cost around 350 – 400 Euros.

HMD Global will announce the device around Mobile World Congress 2018 (Barcelona, after February 25), and it might even make it available as soon as late March to Europeans at least.