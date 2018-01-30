We know that the Galaxy S9 phones are coming during Mobile World Congress 2018, as Samsung Electronics invited the press at the event schedule for February 25, in Barcelona, Spain, a day before MWC 2018 opens its door to the public.

First real good look at Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus

What we didn’t know is that Samsung’s upcoming flagship phones look so fine, as seen depicted in these two images leaked out intentionally (or not) by US case maker DBrand.

Both images confirm a familiar design on the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus (made of glass, metal chassis) with the Volume rocker and the dedicated Bixby assistant physical button positioned on the left-hand side, the Power button on the right hand side. The finger print sensor remains on the back but this time around it is aligned vertically with the main Camera with new ISOCELL image sensor (more practical and no more accidental smudges on the camera lens while trying to position your finger on the weirdly positioned fingerprint sensor as it was on Samsung’s Galaxy S8).

These images that dBrand leaked confirm dual camera sensors on the main camera of the S9 Plus model and a more refined design with slightly thinner bezels (as if they werent thin enough). There is also a Face Unlock sistem at the top front alongside its front-facing camera, the ear-piece and the proximity and light sensors.

Inside the S9’s is either an Exynos 9 series (Exynos 9810) or a Snapdragon 845 chipset, expect up to 512GB of internal storage, Android Oreo with a brand new User Exprience called Galaxy A.I. UX, which will integrate Bixby assistant even deeper in the system (a more complex voice-based helper).

As for the price, Samsung Electronics will likely start selling the Galaxy S9 in its basic configuration, at around 900 Euros. The Galaxy S9 Plus price tag might jump over 1.000 Euros.