Galaxy S8 Android Oreo beta test program ended. Final firmware to roll out

Samsung Electronics has been hard at work testing a beta version of Google’s Android Oreo on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus handsets. And even if it is a bit late, the beta tests are now over (ended on January 26), and the final version of the firmware is about to roll out to owners of said devices world-wide.

Now, this news can only mean one thing, that Samsung is readying the software to push it out in its final version to Galaxy S8 users. How long it will take to begin? We don’t know. In fact, not even Samsung knows for sure, otherwise they would have mentioned it in the last wireless notification the company pushed out to inform its beta testers that the Oreo program is ending on 26th of January.

Galaxy S8 Android Oreo beta test program

Our experience allows us to estimate that in about two weeks Samsung will start delivering the final version of the firmware to its clients who own an unlocked (network free) model, the others that are bound to a carrier contract will have to wait for their local network operator to test and approve the software before it is being pushed out to its clients.

In the meantime if any of you guys manage to get the firmware and test it, please let us know in the comments section below how it is responding to tasks, and whats new in it.