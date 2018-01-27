Huawei exec names which smartphones receive Android Oreo update

New year same problems. Users are still confused about mobile makers software update roll outs and whether their devices will make the jump to a more recent version of Android.

Huawei smartphone owners are amongst those Android users, but we have some good news for them, as the Vice-President of Handsets Business at Huawei Consumers Business Group has just revealed in a post on Weibo (in China), that a handful of Huawei smartphones will receive an upgrade to Android Oreo, with Emotion UI v8.0 on top of it.

Mr. Bruce Lee nominated the Mate 8, Huawei P9 and Huawei P9 Plus, Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus, and the Nova Youth Edition in his post. Unfortunately, he didn’t say when exactly the roll out begins. But since it is usually sent out in stage, expect to take at least 3 to 6 months starting now.

If by any chance you get the latest firmware that will take your handset to Android Oreo, please let us know in the comments down below, with your location and a little bit of feedback on how the firmware behaves after installation.