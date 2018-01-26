HTC U12, LG G7, Sony Xperia flagship to launch a month after Galaxy S9. And here is why!

Samsung Electronics has just started inviting the press to its Unpacked event, which will be taking place in Barcelona, on February 25. At the press event Samsung will unveil its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S9, and it looks like it will be the only one to launch a flagship device during Mobile World Congress 2018.

The explanation for this is simple. Samsung Electronics has an exclusivity clause since it started to manufacture the flagship Snapdragon chipset for Qualcomm back in 2016. And this year it wont be any different. All of Samsung’s competition will have to wait until after the Galaxy S9 goes on sale with the Snapdragon 845 CPU, only then mobile makers like HTC, LG Electronics, Sony and all others that are looking to include the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip in their 2018 flagship handsets will have to wait at least 30 days.

Huawei is one of the manufacturers that produces its own mobile chipset, the HiSillicon Kirin, however, it appears that their flagship phone is not ready to launch as soon as MWC2018 start date.

Back in the days, Mobile World Congress was the place to launch your best in-class smartphone or tablet. Those times are over, manufacturers are not interested in clashing with each other when it comes to press events, or they are just limited by clause deals such as the one signed by Samsung and Qualcomm.

This means that you wont be seeing any HTC U12, Sony Xperia or LG G7 flagship phone presentation in Barcelona in 2018.