For months we’ve been hearing rumours about Galaxy S9 launch and its features. We even had the chance to glimpse at Samsung’s 2018 flagship design, which by comparison to last years flagship, the Galaxy S8, S9’s design jump seems minor. It might feature slightly thinner bezels, chin and forehead, and a new positioning of the ISOCELL camera modules / fingerprint sensor (all vertically aligned, except for the LED Flash). The Galaxy S9+ will sport a dual camera at the back, the standard S9 a single main camera sensor.

The big and important changes will be on the inside of the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: the worlds first smartphones to feature f/1.5 aperture on a camera and up to 512GB internal storage. Samsung will sell Exynos 9 series (Exynos 9810 CPU) / Snapdragon 846 CPU equipped Galaxy S9 models according to each market, Android Oreo OS version with Samsung’s Galaxy A.I. UX (user experience with deep AI integration), a much more advanced and full of features Bixby assistant, and no, the physical Bixby button is not going anywhere.

Not that we learnt a thing or two about S9 series features, lets talk about launch date, price tag and availability.

Samsung announces Galaxy S9 launch date

Samsung Electronics is inviting the press to an Unpacked event on February 25, in Barcelona, where the South Korean giant will highly-likely unveil the Galaxy S9 smartphone duo, as the press event visuals reveal the 9 figure (see above).

The rumour has it that the S9 and S9 Plus will be available on preorder (in key markets in Europe) a day after both phones go official, on February 26. The lesser equipped Galaxy S9 variant will set you back between 900 and 1.000 Euros