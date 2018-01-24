Samsung announces new ISOCELL image sensor for Galaxy S9

Samsung Electronics has just announced a new industry-leading 0.9um ISOCELL image sensor (Tetracell technology for light sensitivity & smart WDR technology), which the company will integrate as of March 2018 inside the up and coming Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus smartphones.

The new ISOCELL sensor is designed to speed up the image processing through what it is a stacking type of technology: an advanced PDAF (Phase Detecting Auto Focus), Dual Pixel and Super PD sensor. The ISOCELL Fast sensors identify the distance of fast-moving objects even in low light for faster and accurate auto focusing. The 3-stack FRS (Fast Readout Sensor) enables high-speed captures at Full HD video, capable of shooting videos in 1080p at 480 frames per second.

This type of technology also allows Samsung to embed slim camera modules into its new phones, while providing high resolution and incredible photo quality. Furthermore, ISOCELL Dual provides unique versatility for dual cameras, including Optical Zoom, LLS (low-light shooting) and Depth Sensing for Out-Focusing effects. ISOCELL Dual enables DSLR-like photo experiences such as greater light sensitivity, depth effects and sharper brightness in all conditions.

Aside from Samsung’s ISOCELL image sensor, the Galaxy S9 is also debuting as the first ever smartphone to feature 512GB eUFS internal storage (stores approximately 130 4K Ultra HD 3,840×2,160 10-minute video clips; Samsung eUFS delivers much faster data processing compared to eMMC by using a full-duplex serial interface, realizing 880 MB/s Sequential Read speeds and 47K IOPs of Random Read.), a new Face Unlock technology, a new battery model, improved cooling system, the Exynos 9 Series / Snapdragon 845 CPU (according to each region), up to 8GB of RAM and Google’s latest Android version, Oreo 8.1.