Android 8.1 adds WiFi speed labels to public Wi-Fi networks

By
Scott Pardue
-
0
9

If up until recently we was able to identify the Wi-Fi signal strength of a network just by glancing at how full the Wi-Fi icon is in the Settings Menu or in the notification bar at the top of an Android device, as of this month Google is making it a little easier for us to identify and avoid those Wi-Fi networks that are slow in speed.

Android 8.1 adds WiFi speed labels

All Android 8.1 Oreo running devices will show a ‘Speed label’ under each public Wi-Fi Network discovered that is in range of your device: Slow, OK, Fast, Very Fast.

Connection speed shows under the names of public networks. Speed can change with signal strength.

  • Slow: Speeds betweeen 0 – 1 Mbps. If you can use Wi-Fi calling, you can make phone calls and send texts.
  • OK: Speeds between 1 Mbps – 5 Mbps. You can read webpages, use social media, and stream music.
  • Fast: Speeds between 5 Mbps – 20 Mbps. You can stream most videos.
  • Very Fast: Any network with speed 20 Mbps and over. You can stream very high-quality videos.

There are also a few other features coming with Android 8.1 firmware:

  • WiFi Speed labels so you can see the expected speed of certain nearby popular public Wi-Fi networks
  • Open network notifications. In Android 8.1, you’ll be able to see the network name (SSID) and directly connect to the network—all within the notification.
  • Smart text selection improves the copy and paste experience: Android Oreo now recognizes text when you long press, highlights the relevant word(s), and then recommends a next logical step via a suggested app. It can recognize addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, URLs and more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here