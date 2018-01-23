Android 8.1 adds WiFi speed labels to public Wi-Fi networks

If up until recently we was able to identify the Wi-Fi signal strength of a network just by glancing at how full the Wi-Fi icon is in the Settings Menu or in the notification bar at the top of an Android device, as of this month Google is making it a little easier for us to identify and avoid those Wi-Fi networks that are slow in speed.

Android 8.1 adds WiFi speed labels

All Android 8.1 Oreo running devices will show a ‘Speed label’ under each public Wi-Fi Network discovered that is in range of your device: Slow, OK, Fast, Very Fast.

Public Wi-Fi can be spotty. For the first time, #AndroidOreo 8.1 lets you take out the guesswork & see the speed of networks before you hit connect. Rolling out now: https://t.co/lSzvCFgNk7 pic.twitter.com/60EmoPxUX4 — Android (@Android) January 22, 2018

Connection speed shows under the names of public networks. Speed can change with signal strength.

Slow: Speeds between 0 – 1 Mbps. If you can use Wi-Fi calling, you can make phone calls and send texts.

OK: Speeds between 1 Mbps – 5 Mbps. You can read webpages, use social media, and stream music.

Fast: Speeds between 5 Mbps – 20 Mbps. You can stream most videos.

Very Fast: Any network with speed 20 Mbps and over. You can stream very high-quality videos.

