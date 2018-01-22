Scallop, first Android Wear-powered smartwatch that actually fits well on women wrists

The problem with smartwatches ever since they were introduced for the first time a few years ago, is that they are a chunky and heavy piece of technology on the wrist of many (especially women with their delicate hands).

The hardware is not that advanced to allow manufacturers to create slim and slick designs, especially when it comes to female clientele. However, Kate Spade fashion house in New York managed to pull off something they call Scallop, an all metal-made smartwatch powered by Android Wear 2.0 that actually looks good on a woman’s wrist.

The Scallop Touchscreen Smartwatch is made of stainless steel, features a 41.5mm display dial whose round face measures 42 x 46 mm, a leather strap (16mm x 175mm), and the 24 hour lasting battery charges via a wireless charger.

Scallop smartwatch has built-in GPS, allows Music control, and it almost is the perfect feminine smartwatch (see images above).

Kate Spade sells the watch in Gold and Rose Gold colours with gold bracelets or leather straps in Black or Vachetta starting at $295.