WhatsApp Business application for Android devices announced

We’ve heard rumours about WhatsApp adding a new service for business for a while now, and it is finally here! WhatsApp Business application for Android devices is now available for download at Google Play store for free.

The app facilitates small business owners to easily interact with customers (separate from its employees) through a set of tools that automates, sort and allows them to quickly respond to customer messages. Aside from that it also creates an official presence on WhatsApp for businesses, and a more convenient way for regular users to chat with businesses.

WhatsApp Business application key features:

Business Profiles: Help customers with useful information such as a business description, email or store addresses, and website.

Help customers with useful information such as a business description, email or store addresses, and website. Messaging Tools: Save time with smart messaging tools — quick replies that provide fast answers to frequently asked questions, greeting messages that introduce customers to your business, and away messages that let them know you’re busy.

Save time with smart messaging tools — that provide fast answers to frequently asked questions, that introduce customers to your business, and that let them know you’re busy. Messaging Statistics: Review simple metrics like the number of messages read to see what’s working.

Review simple metrics like the number of messages read to see what’s working. WhatsApp Web: Send and receive messages with WhatsApp Business on your desktop.

Send and receive messages with WhatsApp Business on your desktop. Account Type: People will know that they’re talking to a business because you will be listed as a Business Account. Over time, some businesses will have Confirmed Accounts once it’s been confirmed that the account phone number matches the business phone number.

For now, access to the new feature in WhatsApp platform is only limited to the following countries: UK, USA, Indonesia, Italy, and Mexico. The app is rolling out around the world in the coming weeks.

Download