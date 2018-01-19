HTC makes its HTC Screen capture tool available through Google Play store

HTC Corporation released its HTC Screen capture tool (usually available only on HTC phones) on the Google Play store.

The app itself doesn’t do much more than the native Android OS screenshot function which one can activate simply by pressing the Home + Volume Down keys at the same time, but it allows one to take a ‘Scroll screenshot’, which means one can capture an entire page of a website, chat message window or of a document in a single continuos screenshot, and not only what’s displayed on the home screen of the device. It also capable of taking partial screenshots, and share it immediately after it was taken.

