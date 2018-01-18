Alcatel TCL 3C smartphone with 18:9 display announced in Europe

Alcatel brand lives on under TCL Group, as the chinese OEM is currently producing and releases Alcatel branded smartphones.

A new Alcatel Android-powered phone is coming this spring to Europe, the Alcatel TCL 3C, which is an affordable model that is adopting the 18:9 screen aspect ratio. The handset measures 7.9mm in thickness, weighs in at 169 grams, it features a 6-inch display with HD+ screen resolution (720 x 1,440 px). Alcatel TCL 3C is equipped with MediaTek’s MT8321 chipset (mediocre quad-core CPU clocked at 1.3GHz), only 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage (micro SD card slot included).

The brand new dual SIM device packs a 3.000 mAh battery, comes with 5MP camera at the front, 8MP main camera at the back, fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n.

Price-wise, the Alcatel TCL 3C costs 130 Euros in Italy (unlocked). No word when or which other markets will sell this affordable device.